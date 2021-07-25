Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

