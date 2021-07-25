SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

