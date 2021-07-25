Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,285 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 597.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $261.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

