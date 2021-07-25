Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,252 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 476,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

