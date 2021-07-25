Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $645.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.02. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

