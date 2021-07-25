Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.02.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.05 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.