eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

EGAN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $356.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Analysts predict that eGain will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

