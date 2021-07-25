NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 14,775,546 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

