The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

