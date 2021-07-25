Piper Sandler Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

MGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

