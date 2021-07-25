QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.44.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

