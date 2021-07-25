Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

