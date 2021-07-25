Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

