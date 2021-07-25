iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $40.06 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

