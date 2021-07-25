IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $30.08 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.