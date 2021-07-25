Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

