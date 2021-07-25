IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem stock opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

