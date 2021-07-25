1,497 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.20. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

