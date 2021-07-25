Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 39,298 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Calix by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.