KeyCorp Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $100.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

