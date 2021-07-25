Roth Capital Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,750.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,497.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,374.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

