Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

