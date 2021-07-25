Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

