SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $81,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

