SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “
Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
