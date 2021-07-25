S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.26 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.