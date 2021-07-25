Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 51,709 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

