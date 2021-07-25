Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.42 Million in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

