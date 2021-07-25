Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 104,502 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $5,852,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

