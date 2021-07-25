Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 462.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

