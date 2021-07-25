Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,770 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 424,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

