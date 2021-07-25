Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

