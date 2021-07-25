Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.78%.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

