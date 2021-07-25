Piper Sandler Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.03.

DVN stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

