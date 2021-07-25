Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of TBIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

