Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOTU. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $3.52 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

