ATN Market Cap Hits $318,552.04 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, ATN has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $318,552.04 and approximately $389.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.