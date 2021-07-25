Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 10,919 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Triton International worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triton International by 50.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Triton International by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

