SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,348 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

