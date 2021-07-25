Barclays PLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

