Barclays PLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

