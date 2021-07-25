HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $9.48 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

