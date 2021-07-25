11,210 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of QCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $46.73 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

