HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 12,694 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

