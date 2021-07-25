Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,537 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 295,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.