HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

BTNB stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.