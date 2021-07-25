HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 51,951 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADERU. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of ADERU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

