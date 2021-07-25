18,755 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

