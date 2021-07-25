Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.08 Million in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

