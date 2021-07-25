49,340 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $32.80 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

