Holocene Advisors LP Invests $988,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

